Peru Rules Out Two Appeals To Reject June 6 Elections' Results

Despite international observation missions discarded any electoral fraud, these requests stood up for the right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori.

The Peruvian Justice rejected two appeals seeking to annul the June 6th presidential elections runoff in which leftist Free Peru (PL) representative Pedro Castillo took the lead.

Lima's 11th Constitutional Court declared "inadmissible" the appeal filed by former congresswoman Milagros Tayakama, who presented herself as a representative from the conservative Popular Force (FP) party led by Keiko Fujimori.

Likewise, Lima's Second Transitory Constitutional Court rejected the request submitted by ex-Justice Minister Javier Villa, who claimed that the electoral process was "vitiated" by several acts.

Despite international observation missions discarded any electoral fraud, these requests stood up for the right-wing candidate Fujimori who secured 49.87 percent of the votes in the June 6 runoff presidential elections.

Peru right now.

It’s been almost three weeks since Pedro Castillo, leftist, indigenous teacher, won the elections there and he has not been named as president elect yet.

People are demanding that Pedro is officially declared president elect. ���� https://t.co/hIY47Mj1DP — �� No al Golpe de Estado #FujimoriNuncaMás ������ (@flor_ceterni) June 26, 2021

Fujimori's party has demanded that the National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE) hands over a certified copy of the voter lists used in the voting tables. A petition which has been ruled out by the electoral authorities.

The progressive representative Pedro Castillo gained 50.12 percent of the votes, thus becoming the Andean nation's President-elect; however, his nomination is not yet official as the ONPE continues to evaluate the disputed ballots.

Castillo's supporters took to the streets to defend the people's vote last week and have announced strikes if the rural teacher is not proclaimed in the post.