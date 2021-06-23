The US Brands Peru Elections as "a Model of Democracy"

"We congratulate the Peruvian authorities for safely administering another round of free, fair, accessible, and peaceful elections, even amid the significant challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic," spokesman Ned Price said.

The U.S. Department said on Tuesday that Peru's election has been "a model of democracy," a position completely opposed to candidate Keiko Fujimori's fraud allegations.

"We congratulate the Peruvian authorities for safely administering another round of free, fair, accessible, and peaceful elections, even amid the significant challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic," spokesman Ned Price said.

#ONPEinforma El portavoz del Departamento de Estado (@StateDept) de los Estados Unidos, Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox), dijo que la Segunda Elección Presidencial fue libre, justa y "un modelo de democracia en la región": https://t.co/nL8JLbRZUK pic.twitter.com/GnI0LAhDnX — ONPE (@ONPE_oficial) June 22, 2021

"#ONPEinforma State Department spokesperson @StateDept, Ned Price @StateDeptSpox, said the Second Presidential Election was free, fair, and "a model of democracy in the region."

"These recent elections are a model of democracy in the region. We support giving the electoral authorities time to process and publish the results following Peruvian law," the official added.

On the other hand, a member of the technical team of Keiko's party Fuerza Popular, the former minister Fernando Rospigliosi said today that the statement "it is a usual position of the United States. The U.S. is not going to intervene, it is not going to play for anyone here."