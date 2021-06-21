Peruvians Take to the Streets To Defend Pedro Castillo's Victory

On Father's Day, thousands of citizens held rallies to demand authorities no longer postpone the declaration of the leftist teacher as president-elect of Peru.

Although fifteen days have passed since the presidential election held on June 6, electoral authorities have yet to formally declare Free Peru candidate Pedro Castillo as Peru's president-elect.

On Sunday, thousands of Peruvians took to the streets to demand that the National Jury of Elections (JNE) complete all the necessary procedures to formally culminate the electoral process. Regarding these massive support mobilizations, the leftist teacher Castillo expressed his commitment to promoting a social transformation.

"United, we will achieve a Peru free of inequality and injustice, a truly free Peru," he said and greeted those who came out to defend democracy on Father's Day.

"On this very special day, I send my greetings and recognition to all fathers... who fight and work hard for their families and the country," Castillo said and expressed his admiration for all those who left the celebrations to "defend the people's vote. It has already been 14 days of struggle in the streets."



In defense of democracy in Peru, #CastilloPresidente



Peruvians take to the streets Sat. June 19, to guarantee respect for the results of the elections that gave Pedro Castillo the victory. pic.twitter.com/MF3uW0kD8n — International Week of Anti-Imperialist Struggle (@antiimperial_20) June 18, 2021

On Saturday, the right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori tried again to hinder Castillo's declaration as president-elect by demanding the electoral authorities to analyze one by one the nullity petitions presented. As part of her political maneuver, the Popular Force leader also demanded the publication of the electoral roll.

The following day, however, several delegations of international election observers once again highlighted the transparency and impartiality of the Peruvian electoral authorities. In total, 160 observers from different countries were accredited by the JNE to verify the electoral process before, during, and after election day.

Even the Organization of American States (OAS), which had 40 observers from 16 countries, congratulated authorities for having carried out their work amid the pandemic and political polarization.

