Peru: Over 60 Ex-Officers Under Investigation After Coup Call

In a letter, ex-Army Forces officers echoed right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori's unfounded accusations of electoral fraud in the June 6 election runoff.

On Sunday, Peru's General Attorney's Office launched an investigation against over 60 former high-rank officers from the Armed Forces for alleged rebellion, sedition, and conspiracy, since they called for a Coup to avoid the inauguration of leftist President-elect Pero Castillo.

Prosecutors have 30 days to shape a case against at least 23 retired Army Generals, 22 retired Navy Vice Admirals, and 18 retired Air Force Lieutenant Generals.

Former dictator Francisco Morales (1975-1980), ex-Prime Minister Walter Martos, and Congressmen Jorge Montoya and Jose Cuento are among the defendants.

The General Attorney requested Defense Ministry's Prosecutor to speed the process by collecting the defendants' statements as soon as possible.



La plaza San Martín de Lima llena en respaldo a la victoria de Pedro Castillo, contra el intento de Keiko Fujimori de desconocer los resultados.#YoMarcho19J pic.twitter.com/G4DDgTBiAM — Marco Teruggi (@Marco_Teruggi) June 19, 2021

The meme reads, "Lima's San Martin square is full of people supporting Pedro Castillo's victory against Keiko Fujimori's attempt to disregard the results."

In a letter, ex-Army Forces officers echoed right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori's unfounded accusations of fraud while urging for a coup as the solution to the country's electoral crisis.

Fujimori and the letter's signatories disregarded national electoral authorities and international observers' reports, which discarded electoral fraud or significant irregularity in the Jun. 6 presidential election runoff.

After the letter became public, Peru's Interim President Francisco Sagasti denounced the move as an attack on democracy while ratifying Armed Forces' neutrality.

