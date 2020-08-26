Peru: Over 24,000 Health Workers Demand Better Work Conditions

“We are fighting on the front line... No more pettiness and indifference," the professionals said.

In Peru, over 24,000 health workers and doctors Wednesday began a demonstration to demand that President Martin Vizcarra take action to improve their working conditions.

The Peruvian Medical Federation (FMP) and the Health Workers Federation (FedCUT) began a nation-wide action aimed at demanding adequate protective equipment, monetary compensations, respect for salary increases, and the removal of inefficient employees.

“We are fighting on the front line, leaving our beloved at home, and sacrificing our lives without hesitation. No more pettiness and indifference to health workers,” FedCUT stated.

Health Minister Pilar Mazzetti considered that this is not the right time to protest as citizens need a fully functioning health care system.

If you still think the pandemic is a game, look at this clip. The images are from all the doctors that have passed treating patients in Perú. Heroes�� https://t.co/We1HB94TMO — Raul Ramos (@RamosRauli) August 24, 2020

Although she acknowledged the health workers' demands are understandable, she argued that patients will be affected by the protest.

The Peruvian Medical Federation, however, told local media that the "day of protest" will be a sit-in in front of the Health Ministry and that no doctor will stop treating their patients.

If measured by its population density, Peru is the Latin American country most hit by the pandemic with 87 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants. As of Wednesday morning, Peru had reported 607,382 COVID-19 cases and 28,001 deaths.