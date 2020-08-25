Chile Can Hold a Safe Electoral Process, UNDP Assures

On October 25, Chileans will attend a plebiscite to decide whether they agree to start a legal-political process to create a new Constitution.

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Monday assured that Chile can hold safe elections in October if the authorities take the appropriate health protocols.

"It is possible to hold elections without putting in danger more people. However, this is a complex process that requires a lot of planning," UNDP Assistant Resident Representative Marcela Rios said.

She mentioned that health measures should be well designed to avoid transgressions, but they should also avoid generating doubts regarding the legitimacy of the electoral process.

These statements occur amid a debate between politicians and health authorities that was sparked because the health protocols for the upcoming elections are not completed yet.

On Saturday, Health Minister Enrique Paris expressed that he did not agree with the presence of COVID-19 patients during the voting process as it can be counterproductive.

The Chilean Medical Association (COLMED) and other social organizations supported the option of establishing a postal vote for COVID-19 cases to promote the citizens' participation.

This emerged from an agreement among political parties announced on November 15, 2019, when the country was going through strong protests against the State inherited from the military dictatorship (1973-1990).

As of Tuesday morning, Chile had reported 400,985 COVID-19 cases and 10,958 deaths.