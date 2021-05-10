Peoples' Think-Tanks of the Global South Meet in ALBA-TCP Forum

The Venezuelan Minister of People's Power for Foreign Affairs, Jorge Arreaza, proposed this Monday to create a Critical Research Network so that intellectuals and thinkers can be truly organic minds and thus generate policies with the peoples and for the peoples of the world.

The announcement came at the first Meeting with Think Tanks of the Global South, held virtually and coordinated by the Executive Secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America - Peoples' Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP), Sacha Llorenti.

At the meeting, the head of the integration bloc said: "The battle of ideas is the preferable scenario amid this scenario; if not, let's look at what is happening in Colombia."

He specified that significant changes must be generated from the meeting and disagreement of visions; he also emphasized using methodological tools hand in hand with the peoples to achieve good analysis and proposals for the routes of action to move forward.

"ALBA-TCP is an insurgent idea within the mechanisms of cooperation; it is a mechanism of union that goes beyond the nine countries that make it up, that summons us to the Global South so that we can, together, liberate ourselves," said Arreaza.

Proud that @tri_continental worked with @ALBATCP to convene a global meeting of research institutes. We are working together on a Plan for the 7.9 Billion, to be released at the @UN in the first week of September. We affirm life, unlike the capitalist system which affirms death.

For his part, Llorenti explained that the purpose of this space for dialogue is to strengthen alliances to promote unity and victory, noting that the pro-integration body will continue meeting to contribute to the unpostponable challenges of the present time.

"It was essential for the ALBA-TCP movements and organizations to relate to the critical research centers in order to create their own thinking for the struggle and social transformation," said the Executive Secretary of the regional alliance.