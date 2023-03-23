Pension Reform Sparks Protests In Uruguay

The bill increasing the retirement age from 60 to 65 was approved by the Senate in 2022. It must now pass through the Lower House.

On Thursday, members of the Inter-union Plenary of Workers & National Convention of Workers (PIT-CNT) gathered in front of the Legislative Palace to protest against the pension reform being debated in a commission of the Uruguayan Parliament.

PIT-CNT President Marcelo Abdala opposes the measure, noting that it is detrimental to the interests of working people.

"We understand that it is a reform that raises the retirement age... For massive contingents of the working people, it generates fewer rights," he said.

"Social security is a mechanism to protect people from what the market economy does not solve... It has to do with family allowances, disability protection, unemployment insurance, social protection mechanisms in an increasingly unequal society."

Enorme movilización de @PITCNT1 contra la reforma jubilatoria del gobierno . No puede , no debe aprobarse ! pic.twitter.com/FMaZBvoqvT — Marcelo Abdala (@MarceAbdalaCNT) March 23, 2023

The tweet reads, "Huge mobilization of PITCNT1 against the government's pension reform. It cannot and should not be approved!"

The PIT-CNT Secretary Enrique Mendez pointed out that the bill was born without popular support, which was demonstrated by the crowd that marched in the morning from the University of the Republic to the Legislative Palace.

"The pension and social security systems require changes, but not at the expense of the workers," Mendez said, warning that demonstrations will continue if the reform is approved.

