Passengers Flying Into China Need COVID-19 Negative Test Result

The statement emphasized that tests should be conducted at institutions designated or approved by Chinese embassies.

China's Civil Aviation Administration announced on Tuesday that passengers on flights to the country must provide a negative COVID-19 test result before boarding.

Authorities said that both Chinese and foreign passengers have to complete the tests within five days before embarking.

In a joint statement with the General Administration of Customs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it was explained that the decision "helps reduce health risks in cross-border flows of people as well as the resumption of work in countries concerned."

Passengers of China-bound flights will need to provide negative nucleic acid test results before boarding. It helps reduce health risks in cross-border flows of people & resumption of work in countries concerned. pic.twitter.com/2UjEf5lM95 — Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) July 21, 2020

As of today, 11 new cases were reported in the country, eight local and three from abroad. No further deaths were registered nor contagions in the capital of Beijing. Only Xinjiang reported local infections.

"Requiring a certificate for foreign travelers before boarding their plains will help to ensure a safe and utter restoration of international travel for people exchanges and economic activities," said a spokesperson from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.