    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > China

Passengers Flying Into China Need COVID-19 Negative Test Result
  • No new deaths nor contagions were reported in the capital Beijing today.

    No new deaths nor contagions were reported in the capital Beijing today. | Photo: AFP

Published 21 July 2020 (2 hours 24 minutes ago)
Opinion
Videos

The statement emphasized that tests should be conducted at institutions designated or approved by Chinese embassies.

China's Civil Aviation Administration announced on Tuesday that passengers on flights to the country must provide a negative COVID-19 test result before boarding.

RELATED:

China: Urumqi City to Test Its Entire Population for COVID-19

Authorities said that both Chinese and foreign passengers have to complete the tests within five days before embarking.

In a joint statement with the General Administration of Customs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it was explained that the decision "helps reduce health risks in cross-border flows of people as well as the resumption of work in countries concerned."

The statement emphasized that tests should be conducted at institutions designated or approved by Chinese embassies.

As of today, 11 new cases were reported in the country, eight local and three from abroad. No further deaths were registered nor contagions in the capital of Beijing. Only Xinjiang reported local infections.

"Requiring a certificate for foreign travelers before boarding their plains will help to ensure a safe and utter restoration of international travel for people exchanges and economic activities," said a spokesperson from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Tags

China COVID-19 Health

REUTERS, Xhinua
by teleSUR/esf-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.