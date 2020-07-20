COVID-19: China Rejects Accusations On Withholding Information

China’s Ambassador to the U.S. Cui Tiankai Monday criticized those accusing his country of hiding COVID-19 information when the pandemic started.

“I think this is a gross misperception,” the diplomat said during an interview for CNN, where he recalled how from the very beginning China reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on the cases they had at that time, even when patients thought to be suffering from pneumonia.

“The fact is, at the very early stage of the pandemic, almost nobody knew anything about this new virus, how serious it was and the routes of transmission,” he stated.

Tiankai said Chinese and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been communicating about COVID-19 since early this year.

Trump criticized China for withholding COVID-19 numbers. His devout followers praised him for saying this.



Now Trump wants to hide COVID-19 numbers now that the #'s are growing exponentially here in the US.



This is no longer a "Chinese flu", this is the plague state of US flu. — George W Sookiayak (@alaskacloud) July 19, 2020

Also, he stated that a couple of months ago, during the World Health Assembly and in response to the pandemic, his country co-sponsored a resolution on promoting international cooperation.

“There was very little knowledge all over the world about this new pandemic. So it is a continuing process of discovering, learning more about the virus, and trying to do a better job in response to it. This is an ongoing process,” Tiankai said.

A week ago, WHO sent two scientists to China to be part of a study to identify the origins of COVID-19.

At the time, a China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said his country “had invited the investigation to contribute to a more effective global epidemic response and global public health cooperation.”