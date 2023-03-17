Paris Suffers From Piling Up Of Over 10 000 Tons Of Garbage

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has rejected the government's request to force garbage collectors and street cleaners back to work.

The Paris mayor's office reported Friday that more than 10 000 tons of garbage have piled up in the streets of Paris due to a strike by street cleaners protesting against the government's pension reform.

The cleaners began the strike on March 7. Meanwhile, authorities have been warning that the growing volumes of piled-up garbage could increase health risks for residents and be conducive to the spread of various diseases.

The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, has rejected the government's request to resort to administrative measures to force garbage collectors and street cleaners to return to work.

According to the mayor, the workers have the right to protest and the only acceptable course of action would be to initiate a public dialogue rather than forcing the striking workers to resume work.

Ten of the city's 20 districts are served by private companies, so half of the districts are being affected by the strike of municipal garbage collectors.

On Thursday, the French government passed a law on raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 without holding a final vote in parliament. During the day, protesters in Paris used garbage as a barricade in clashes with security forces and set fire to garbage containers.

The move was made under Article 49.3 of the Constitution, which allows the government to pass laws without a parliamentary vote.