Macron Ignites the French Fury by Imposing His Pension Reform

On Thursday, thousands of citizens took to the streets of Paris, Marseille, Nantes, Rennes, Lyon and other French cities to protest against the loss of their rights caused by the pension system reform.

Previously, President Emmanuel Macron activated article 49.3 of the Constitution to be able to adopt his bill by decree and without waiting for support from the National Assembly. His decision outraged the French who branded his administration a "dictatorship."

In response, he took the police to the streets, unleashing a repression that further inflamed the spirits among the population. Interior Minister Gerakd Darmanin confirmed the arrest of 310 people, 258 of whom were protesting in the capital city.

On Friday, this official also admitted that citizens attempted to attack offices of pro-government politicians and public institutions in Paris, Rennes, Albi, and Marseille.

In Paris, images of discontent included makeshift barricades and fires with tons of garbage accumulated due to the strike of collection workers, who have been protesting against the pension reform for about 10 days.

On Friday, opposition parties are expected to present at least two no-confidence motions against Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and her cabinet. If any of these motions manages to be approved in the Assembly, she would be dismissed and a political crisis would be generated, which could lead to an early call for legislative elections.

The General Confederation of Labor (CGT) and the other unions remain determined to multiply the protests over the weekend. They called for a ninth national strike on March 24.