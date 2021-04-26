Paraguay Militarizes Streets To Enforce Health Measures

The National Police and the Armed Forces will patrol the streets to enforce a new curfew, which will be imposed from 20h00 to 5h00 local time in 57 cities.

Paraguay's government on Sunday announced new restrictive measures to contain the pandemic and informed that security forces will take to the streets to ensure their compliance.

"From April 27 to May 10, agents of the National Police and the Armed Forces will patrol the streets to enforce the curfew, which will be imposed from 20h00 to 5h00 local time daily," Interior Minister Arnaldo Giuzzio said.

Officers could detain lawbreakers and issue fines of up to US$1,000 to those who fail to comply with the measure, which will be applied in 57 Paraguayan cities that are red-flagged due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

"Those who disregard the restrictions will pay the consequences," Health Promotion General Director Adriana Amarilla warned and highlighted that in the country's intensive care units (ICU) there are no longer beds available.

#Paraguay | President @MaritoAbdo is undecided on a bill approved with opposition votes in the Parliament, which allowes the use of the country's socio-environmental funds from Yacireta and Itaipu dams to deal with the #COVID19 health emergency.https://t.co/pXmHozcUNr — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) April 25, 2021

Paraguay's healthcare system is on the verge of collapse due to the poor conditions of the public health service and the low rate of immunized population. "Intensive care units continue to receive patients with pneumonia. Some of them require oxygen and direct intubation," Asuncion's Regional Hospital Director Federico Schroeder warned and urged the government to speed up the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines. Over the last month, the country has reported nearly 17,000 new COVID-19 cases weekly, and nearly 100 deaths from the disease per day. So far, there are 3,027 patients in hospitals and 514 in ICU beds.