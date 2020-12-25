Paraguay: 'La Chacarita' Gets Fire on Christmas Eve

The affected families were transferred to neighboring squares where they received tents, mattresses, and food.

La Chacarita, one of Asuncion city's most popular and humble neighborhoods, woke up to the rubble and smoke caused by a fire that affected a hundred families on Christmas Eve.

At dawn on Friday, the affected families were transferred to neighboring squares where they received tents, mattresses, and food. Pots, household utensils, and a few other belongings were saved by their owners, who spent Christmas Eve in improvised shelters.

So far, the causes of a fire that could only be controlled in the early morning with the help of volunteer firefighters are unknown.

However, local media hold that the fire was triggered by the use of pyrotechnic products typical of the Christmas holidays.

Incendio �� de gran magnitud afecta a zona de la Chacarita y ya alcanzó a la propia biblioteca del Cabildo, amenazando a toda la estructura del edificio histórico nacional, según reportes de bomberos.



The tweet reads, "Fire of great magnitude affects La Chacarita. It has already reached the Municipal library, threatening the entire structure of the national historic building, according to fire department reports."

Besides mentioning that no injuries were recorded, Asuncion Mayor Oscar Rodriguez said that the his administration’s priority is to assist the victims, for whom sanitary facilities were also enabled in the camps.

Most of the affected homes were tin-and-wood dwellings located on a shanty town, which separates downtown Asuncion from the Paraguay's river bay.

Due to the precarious conditions of this urban settlement, La Chacarita inhabitants periodically face floods that force them to take refuge in public squares and military barracks.