Paraguay Prepares for the 27th Ibero-American Summit

Innovation for sustainable development-Objective 2030 is the theme for the 27th edition of the Ibero-American Summit.

Authorities from Paraguay and Andorra Tuesday held a working meeting as part of the preparations for the 27th Ibero-American Summit to take place on April 21 and 22 next year.

Paraguay's Foreign Minister Federico Gonzalez and his Andorran counterpart Maria Ubach Font debated virtually on the economic and social measures to be adopted in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the topic to be discussed in the Summit.

Gonzalez highlighted that governments must continue to "develop effective, comprehensive, human rights-based economic and social assistance policies that are supportive and sustainable, in order to mitigate the impact" of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hoy 16, después de 11 años se reunirán Ministrås de medio Ambiente de #Iberoamérica para configurar una Agenda Iberoamericana común. La contaminación por #plásticos es uno de los temas. Esperamos declaración ministerial a la altura de la urgencia #CaminoAlaCumbre #Andorra2021 pic.twitter.com/7dModP45f6 — Andrés Del Castillo ���������� (@andresdelcas) September 16, 2020

"After 11 years, Ministers of the Environment of Iberoamerica will gather to set a common Agenda. Plastic Pollution is one of the themes. We await an adequate ministerial declaration."

The First Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State and Government took place in Guadalajara, Mexico, in 1991 and laid the foundations for a forum that seeks to advance in a common political, economic and cultural process.

The meeting is coordinated by the Pro Tempore Secretariat constituted by the host country of the Summit together with the Ibero-American General Secretariat.

Andorra assumed the Pro Tempore Secretary at the end of the last Summit held in La Antigua, Guatemala, in 2018.