Paraguay: Independent Candidate Elected Mayor of Eastern City

"We knew we were well-positioned but did not expect such a marked vote difference,” Miguel Prieto stated

In the subnational elections held on Sunday, the independent candidate Miguel Prieto won the mayor of the Paraguayan Eastern City over the Colorado governing party’s candidate Ulises Quintana, who was imprisoned in 2018 for influence peddling and complicity in drug trafficking activities.

According to the Preliminary Election Results of the Transmission System (TREP), Prieto obtained 62,27 percent of the votes, while the pro-government politician won 26,84 percent of the ballots.

"We knew we were well-positioned but did not expect such a marked vote difference,” Prieto stated, recalling that almost 60 percent of the population of the Eastern City cast their votes in this election.

In 2019, the 32-year-old politician also won the Colorado candidate Wilberto Cabañas in an early election called in 2019 after the dismissal of the mayor Sandra McLeod, who belongs to the Colorado Party and is investigated for several corruption cases.

Quintana, on the other hand, was arrested in a mass operation against drug dealer Reinaldo "Cucho" Cabaña, who loaned him several vehicles for his campaign ahead of the April 2018 general election.

"The Paraguayan people are tired of the mafia ruling us," Prieto highlighted and condemned a case of buying identity cards at the Mauricio Troche polling station, where a man was filmed handing out tickets in suspicious attitude.

"To the Colorado Party politicians: buy all the identity cards you want. You cannot buy a whole country's integrity," Prieto insisted, stressing that he would continue to work to eradicate corruption.