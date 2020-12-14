Panama: Police Says 70% of Homicides Linked To Organized Crime

Authorities reported that in 2020 thus far "more than 1,683 firearms have been seized and 200 operations against drug trafficking have been carried out." Police assured that it will continue with these operations in the area.

Panamanian Police reported on Monday that high-caliber weaponry, as well as $2,872,020, were found during an operation in a neighborhood near the capital.

According to the Chief Drug Prosecutor Javier Caraballo, this is a "major setback for organized crime." The police discovered 21 packages with chargers and ammunition and two containers with cartridges.

Un total de 2,872,020 balboas fueron hallados en el sector de Manzana Cero, en Felipillo, durante un operativo de inteligencia realizado junto a la @PGN_PANAMA el sábado 12 y domingo 13 de diciembre de 2020. #SinTregua pic.twitter.com/WE9g5IBhql — Policía Nacional (@ProtegeryServir) December 14, 2020

"A total of 2,872,020 balboas were found in the Manzana Cero sector, in Felipillo, during an intelligence operation carried out together with @PGN_PANAMA on Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 December 2020."

The authorities said that in 2020 thus far "more than 1,683 firearms have been seized and 200 operations against drug trafficking have been carried out." Police assured that it will continue with these operations in the area.

On the other hand, Police Chief Jorge Miranda explained that "more than 70 percent of homicides have been linked to some criminal structure." The official apologized to citizens for the number of control points but assured them that "this is the best way to unveil weaponry."

"These people who came out of jails and had cases of gang activity, today we have them on the streets and they are facing the consequences of interests like those we found over the weekend (money, drugs, and weapons in Felipillo)," Miranda pointed out.

#FromTheSouth News Bits | The gap between the rich and the poor remains high in #Panama, with over a quarter of its citizens living in poverty. In the lead up to May 5th #elections, politicians are vowing to tackle these inequalities and bring economic improvement. pic.twitter.com/S8WLX8b2Ag — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) May 1, 2019



