Over 200 Venezuelan Citizens Return to the Country From Panama

In 2018, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro created the Return to the Homeland Plan to establish an air and land bridge for the voluntary return of Venezuelan migrants.

A group of 211 Venezuelans, stranded in Panama, early Wednesday morning returned to their country on three Conviasa flights to Caracas, Valencia, and Maracaibo thanks to Venezuela's 'Return to the Homeland' Plan.

Venezuela's Foreign Ministry announced the citizens' arrival on Twitter as It emphasized that the humanitarian action was possible thanks to President Nicolas Maduro's Government.

"This humanitarian action allowed the over 200 Venezuelan people to meet with their families during the most beautiful time of the year," the President of the Venezuelan Consortium of Aeronautical Industries and Air Service S.A. (Conviasa) Ramon Velasquez said.

#EnFotos �� | Está madrugada, en otro despliegue del #PlanVueltaALaPatria llegaron desde Panamá ���� 211 venezolanos en tres vuelos de @LAConviasa con destino a Caracas, Valencia y Maracaibo gracias a las gestiones del Gobierno Bolivariano. pic.twitter.com/8t2lrbtDJx — Cancillería Venezuela ���� (@CancilleriaVE) November 18, 2020

"This morning, in another deployment of the Return to the Homeland Plan, 211 Venezuelans arrived from Panama on three Conviasa flights to Caracas, Valencia, and Maracaibo, thanks to the efforts of the Bolivarian Government."

According to the Foreign Affairs Ministry, for transferring this new group, all biosecurity norms were taken to avoid the COVID-19 contagion. Venezuela has received over 200,000 citizens in the last months under the Return to Homeland Plan, which enables the entry of Venezuelans who don't have resources to return by themselves. In 2018, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro created the Plan to establish an air and land bridge for the voluntary return of migrants.