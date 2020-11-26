Panama: President Cortizo Calls for a National Dialogue

Private enterprises, political parties, workers unions, and social organizations have been called upon to participate in the definition of development policies.

Panama's President Laurentino Cortizo is set to announce Thursday the Bicentennial Pact "Closing Gaps" which seeks to establish a national dialogue to promote economic, educational, social, and health development.

Representatives of private enterprises, political parties, workers unions, and civil society have been called upon to participate in the national dialogue.

Cortizo insisted that the process is different from other dialogues as a period of two months will be allowed in order to guarantee the participation of people.

"With the help of a virtual platform for citizen participation, all sectors that wish to do so will be able to make proposals for solutions to the problems they consider most important. This period of proposals will be until February 28 of 2021." National Dialogue Executive Coordinator Paulina Franceschi said.

President @NitoCortizo sanctioned law that adopts measures to prevent, support victims, punish and eradicate political violence against women. "With this I reiterate my commitment to continue working to provide protection" he said. https://t.co/TyMy8cqvFR — Embajada de Panamá en Canadá (@embpanamacan) November 26, 2020

An advisory council made up of 25 members will be formed in order to ensure compliance with the working methodology on analyzing the proposals.

Meanwhile, thematic commissions and the "Commission for Classification and Scientific or Technical Feasibility of the Proposals" will be also convened starting March next year.

Authorities noted that the results of the evaluations and commissions will be published in the virtual platform of citizen participation AGORA in order to guarantee the transparency of the consultation process.

Opposition political leaders have questioned the dialogue while calling for short-term alternatives for the solution of the country's urgent problems.