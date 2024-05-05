Panamanian Electoral Candidates Recognize Mulino’s Victory

So far 67.14% of the votes have been counted. For his part, the candidate of the party Making Goals, is at the head of the vote, with 34.25%.

After more than half the votes have been counted, Panama’s presidential candidates recognize the virtual victory of candidate José Mulino.

The candidate of the Popular Party, Manuel Torrijos, acknowledged his electoral defeat and the triumph of Mulino, to which he wished his best. Torrijos also thanked the Panamanian people and their family, "I want to thank the Popular Party, Rosario and I want to thank my family, Vivian and all my children," he added.

In addition, the candidate of the Popular Party, which has only reached 15% of the votes counted, exhorted the next government saying, "I call on the new government, to govern for all the Panamanian people, not just for his group".

“El pueblo panameño habló en las urnas y ha elegido a José Raúl Mulino como su nuevo presidente, reconozco su triunfo y le deseo el mejor de los éxitos porque el éxito de él sería el éxito del país, el éxito de Panamá, felicidades”, expresó @MartinTorrijos, candidato presidencial… pic.twitter.com/TuXaXI1uLC — Telemetro Reporta (@TReporta) May 6, 2024 The text reads, “The Panamanian people spoke at the polls and have elected José Raúl Mulino as their new president, I recognize his triumph and I wish him the best of success because his success would be the success of the country, the success of Panama, congratulations,”

On the other hand, the canidat by free candidacy Zulay Rodriguez, fifth in the provisional vote count, also congratulated Mulino, assuring that, "a trend has already been set, so I can only congratulate him".

The challenger Romulo Roux, for his part, also acknowledged Mulino’s victory. Roux said that the p'ueblo decided on a proposal different from that of his party Democratic Change, however, congratulates the winner in the electoral contest.

Roux said in a brief speech to his supporters that he cannot hide his concern for the future of the country and hopes that the new president will meet the expectations and solutions that all Panamanians are waiting for and that affects them as a society.