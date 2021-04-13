Panama to Trial 50 People Linked to Odebrecht Case

Investigations against the defendants go for money laundering charges and crimes against the public administration.

In Panama, the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (FEA) summoned 50 people to trial in connection to the Odebrecht bribes case.

The FEA initially charged 101 people, 19 of whom made agreements to collaborate. A suspension of the penal process was approved for 29 people.

Panama's President Ricardo Martinelli (2009-2014) is implicated in the Odebrecht case, together with two of his sons, who are in detention in Guatemala waiting for extradition to the U.S.

The Odebrecht case was an unprecedented corruption scandal involving several countries in the region. It emerged from the so-called "Lava Jato" case initiated in 2013 in Brazil.

In Panama, the construction company was awarded ten projects, including Madden Colon, Panama Metro, Remigio Rojas irrigation system, and San Felipe's historic heritage rehabilitation.

The Public Prosecutor's Office has recovered over US$49 million so far. At least US$36 million came from seized goods and money corresponding to other defendants. Odebrecht companies must pay the Panamanian state US$220 million in compensation for his illegal acts.