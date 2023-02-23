Palestinians Go on General Strike to Reject the Nablus Massacre

The Palestinian Authority requested an emergency session of the UN Security Council to address the escalation of violence that Israel is carrying out with impunity.

On Thursday, the Palestinian people carried out a general strike in the West Bank to denounce to the world the massacre perpetrated by Israel on Wednesday in Nablus, where the Israeli occupation forces killed 11 Palestinians and wounded some 120 people.

Public institutions, shops, banks, schools, and universities closed their doors as part of the protests called by the Palestinian factions, which also denounced the repression against Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.

Unlike the previous days, Ramallah, Nablus and other very busy streets remained practically empty on Thursday.

"The raid on Nablus triggered strong armed clashes with local resistance forces," EFE news agency reported, mentioning that the Israeli soldiers killed 11 Palestinians, including an elderly man and a minor.

"This raid is one of the most violent in the area in recent years," it commented, adding that the military operation did not leave any injuries among the Israeli troops.

PIEDRAS CONTRA BALAS: Vídeo de la invasión israelí en la ciudad ocupada de Nablus que dejó a 10 palestinos asesinados y más de 100 heridos esta mañana. pic.twitter.com/AJbtyVuMoA — Palestina Hoy (@HoyPalestina) February 22, 2023

The tweet reads, "Rocks against bullets. The video shows the occupied city of Nablus, where the Israeli military raid left 10 Palestinians killed and over 100 people wounded this morning."

Similar to previous occasions, Israel justified its military intervention by claiming that it sought to capture "suspects" in attacks against Israelis.

On Wednesday, the Palestinian Authority (PA) requested an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to address the escalation of violence that Israel is carrying out with impunity in Nablus.

Palestinian Foreign Affairs Minister Riyad Al-Maliki also demanded an emergency meeting of the Arab League at the level of delegates.