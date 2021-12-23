    • Live
Palestinian Young Man Killed by Israeli Soldiers in West Bank

  • Mohammad Abbas and her fiancee at his funeral in Al-Amari refugee camp, Dec. 23, 2021

    Mohammad Abbas and her fiancee at his funeral in Al-Amari refugee camp, Dec. 23, 2021 | Photo: Twitter/ @ZNaseer45

Published 23 December 2021 (1 hours 24 minutes ago)
Mohammed Abbas, from al-Ama'ri refugee camp near Ramallah, was shot in the back by Israeli soldiers on the outskirts of the camp.

A Palestinian young man was killed on Wednesday night by Israeli soldiers near the West Bank city of Ramallah, medics and eyewitnesses said.

Mohammed Abbas, 26, from al-Ama'ri refugee camp near Ramallah, was shot in the back by Israeli soldiers on the outskirts of the refugee camp, and died shortly after being brought to Ramallah Hospital. 

Eyewitnesses said intensive gunfire was heard on the outskirts of the refugee camp, apparently as a result of clashes with Israeli soldiers.

The killing came just a day after a suspected Palestinian attacker driving a car was killed by Israeli soldiers at an Israeli army checkpoint near the northern West Bank city of Jenin.

This violent incident, however, was not an isolated event. Over the past few months, Israeli settlers have intensified their attacks in the occupied West Bank. So far this year, there have been 332 attacks on Palestinian properties and 118 attacks on residents who were injured. These figures already far exceed the number of Israeli attacks recorded in 2020.

On Monday, the Palestinians condemned the Israeli army's decision to allow its soldiers to directly open fire at Palestinians who throw stones or Molotov cocktails in the West Bank even after they run away.

"The decision serves as a green light to commit more field executions against the Palestinians, according to the whims, moods, and assessments of the Israeli soldiers," the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said.

