Tunisian President Meets Visiting Palestinian Counterpart

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrived in Tunisia Tuesday on an official visit at the invitation of his Tunisian counterpart Kais Saied, the Tunisian presidency announced in a statement.

Abbas was greeted at Tunis-Carthage International Airport by the Tunisian president, in the presence of senior Tunisian leaders and the officials from the Palestinian Embassy in Tunis.

Tunisia is the second stop of the Palestinian president's North African tour, which began with a visit to Algeria.

During this visit, the two presidents will discuss the ties between Tunisia and Palestine and the ways to boost bilateral cooperation, as well as regional and international issues of common interest, the Tunisian presidency said.