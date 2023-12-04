Israeli Siege on Gaza Leaves Around 350 Palestinians Murdered

The Israeli forces are pushing the population to move to Rafah, the city closest to the border with Egypt.

On Monday, the Gaza-based Health Ministry reported that Israeli occupation forces committed at least 24 massacres in the Strip, leaving at least 350 people killed and 660 injured.

During the weekend, the majority of victims registered by local authorities were children and women.

Three days after the truce between Israel and Hamas expired, the figures on the number of victims available are those registered in hospitals since there are still an undetermined number of people who are under the rubble caused by bombings.

Medical sources indicated that hundreds of people were killed in several cities in eastern Gaza, dozens were also annihilated in Rafah, as well as in other sectors.

A few moments ago, the israelis launched a huge missile attack and totally flattened a residential family building in Gaza | via @QudsNen pic.twitter.com/cwijyAbK2N — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) December 4, 2023

Noor Harazeen, teleSUR's collaborator in Gaza, reported that Israel initially urged Palestinians to emigrate to the southern and central areas of the Strip. Currently, the Israeli occupation forces are pushing the population to move to Rafah, the city closest to the border with Egypt.

So far, the Israeli siege has led to the forced displacement of at least 1.7 million Palestinians. Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari stated that Israeli forces will continue to expand their ground operation in Gaza.

"Israeli forces will operate wherever a Hamas stronghold exists," he said on Sunday.

The Israeli offensive against Gaza began on October 7 after Hamas launched its Al-Aqsa Storm operation.