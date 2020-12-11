UN: Seven Resolutions Against Israeli Occupation Passed

Dealing yet another blow to the Israeli Government lead by Benjamin Netanyahu, the UN General Assembly adopted Thursday seven anti-Israeli resolutions, six of which favor Palestine.

The Fourth Committee of the UN General Assembly, which is dedicated to political and decolonization affairs, voted yesterday with overwhelming majorities in favor of seven resolutions critical of Israel. On the agenda were assistance to Palestinian refugees, Israeli settlements in the occupied territories (including East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights), and Israeli practices impacting the Palestinian populations' human rights.

The resolutions lambasted Israel for alleged human rights violations against Palestinians in the West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem and repressive measures against Syrians in the Golan Heights.

Among the seven anti-Israeli texts, approved by the General Assembly of the United Nations Organization (UNGA) in unanimous support for Palestine and its people, it is a resolution against "illegal" Israeli sovereignty in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

Seven resolutions in UN General Assembly this week condemning Israel. Fiji voted against Israel every time, so did Australia and NZ. Other Pacific countries either abstained or voted with Israel pic.twitter.com/aQl4sbAvIk — Michael Field (@MichaelFieldNZ) December 10, 2020

The United States and Israel were the only two countries that consistently voted against the resolutions.

This event is the second blow that the Israeli regime has received at the UN this month. On December 2, the UNGA also passed five resolutions against Israel that repudiated, among other things, the expansion of illegal settlements and the occupation of the Syrian Golan.