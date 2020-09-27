West Bank: Palestinians Protest Against Israel-Arab Deals

Marchers condemned the normalization of relations between the Israeli regime with Bahrain and the UAE.

Palestinians demonstrated in the West Bank city of Tubas against Arab-Israeli normalization deals and to show their support to Palestinian President and Fatah leader Mahmoud Abbas after his party and Hamas agreed to hold elections within six months.

Demonstrators marched to condemn the normalization of relations between the Israeli regime with Bahrain, and also with the United Arab Emirates.

With Palestinian banners and flags, the protesters assured that they will not allow other countries to decide the fate of the Palestinian people.

They asserted that no force in the world can force the Palestinians to sign or accept something contrary to their principles.

The outraged also showed their support for the agreement between the Palestinian movements HAMAS and Al-Fatah, for the holding of elections, within six months.

The agreement between the two Palestinian factions represents the first Palestinian elections in 15 years, and is an attempt to show unity in the face of hostile Israeli policies.

It includes the presidential and parliamentary elections, as well as the presidency of the Palestinian Authority.

In his speech at the #UNGA2020 President Mahmoud Abbas lambasts #Israel for trying to substitute international resolutions with Trump's plan, saying peace will never be achieved while the Palestinians continue to live under occupation.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has slammed the recent decision of two Arab countries to normalise relations with Israel as a “violation” of a “just and lasting solution under international law”.

In an address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday, Abbas called for an international conference early next year to “launch a genuine peace process” in the wake of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain’s recognition of Israel.

“The conference should have full authority to launch a genuine peace process based on international law,” Abbas told the virtual UNGA in a recorded video address from his headquarters in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

“It should aim to end the occupation and grant the Palestinian people their freedom and independence in their own state along the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital and settle final-status issues, notably the refugee question,” he said.