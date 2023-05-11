Pakistan: Supreme Court Orders Release of Former PM Imran Khan

At least 10 civilians have been killed and over 1,750 injured since protests against his arrest began on Tuesday.

On Thursday evening, the Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered police to immediately release former Prime Minister Imran Khan who was arrested on May 9 on the charges of corruption.

The verdict was given on a plea of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party saying that the arrest was illegal as it was made at the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) when Khan was seeking protective bail.

The Supreme Court said Khan could reapply for protective bail on Friday and directed the Islamabad Police to keep the former Prime Minister in a guest house at police headquarters until then.

The judges also directed the police to let Khan meet with his family members, lawyers and friends during his stay in the guest house.

WATCH: Former Prime Minister of Pakistan���� Imran Khan details the US'���� role in the plot to depose him last year



WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: https://t.co/ia83PUp71q pic.twitter.com/hcZFuWYFtl — Going Underground (@GUnderground_TV) March 26, 2023

"The nation of Pakistan welcomes the decision of the Supreme Court which annulled the arrest of Imran Khan," the PTI party said on Thursday.

The 70-year-old politician was detained on Tuesday by security forces for a corruption case when he went to court to request bail for another case against him. The PTI responded to his arrest by calling on all of his supporters to take to the streets to protest.

The massive protests led to attacks on military headquarters, state institutions and officers' residences. At least 10 civilians have been killed and over 1,750 others injured since Tuesday.