Pakistan's Suicide Attack Leaves 9 Killed, 10 Injured

The injured troops have been shifted to a nearby hospital where two of them are in critical condition. No group has claimed the attack yet.

On Monday, nine security personnel were killed and 10 others injured when a suicide bomber hit their vehicle in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province.

The incident happened in Bolan district where the bomber rammed his explosive-laden motorbike into the truck of paramilitary troops Balochistan Constabulary at the border area with Sibi district, District Police Officer of Sibi Yousuf Karim Bhanghar confirmed.

"The truck with 22 troops onboard was targeted by the bomber near a flyover. An investigation has been kicked off into the incident," he said.

There had been certain threat alerts about the incident in the area, and security had already been beefed up in Sibi and Bolan districts, but the bomber succeeded in executing his plan on the outskirts of the city despite security measures.

Sibi Blast , Balochistan ����

A martyred officer in the Sibi blast was taking a doll for his daughter from the Sibi Mela. https://t.co/uDHD388Vje pic.twitter.com/mXw2Ertxa8 — Eagle Eye PSF (@zarrar_11PSF) March 6, 2023

Further investigation into the incident is underway to determine if the bomber received any inside information regarding the movement of the troops.

"PM Shehbaz Sharif has said those behind the attack were trying to destabilise the country. He also tweeted his condolences, describing the officers as "heroes of the nation" who had been 'martyred'," BBC reported.