10 Killed, +1750 Injured in Protestors-Police Clash in Pakistan

On Thursday, According to medical and law enforcement authorities, a significant number of casualties, comprising no less than ten fatalities and more than 1,750 injuries, have resulted from the confrontations between demonstrators and law enforcement personnel in Pakistan after the apprehension of the former Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

Various sources from both police and medical centers have informed that the fatalities resulting from the incident in question were exclusively those of civilians.

In addition, the sources disclosed that 1,393 civilians and 357 law enforcement officers were among the injured parties.

The altercation erupted after the mobilization of the workers affiliated with Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, who resorted to public demonstrations due to Khan's detainment.

#PHOTOS: Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan clash with police as law enforcement officials use tear gas to dismiss the protestors in the northwestern city of Peshawar on the second day of Khan's arrest.

On Tuesday, Khan was apprehended by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on purported grounds of corruption and corrupt activities.

This occurred while he was attending a hearing for other legal cases that implicated him, at the premises of the Islamabad High Court.

The federal government of the nation has instituted the deployment of the national army within the capital city of Islamabad, as well as in the prominent cities situated within the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.