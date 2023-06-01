Pakistan Minister Proud of Contribution to UN Peacekeeping

"Today we are celebrating the more than 80,000 brave peacekeepers - women and men..."

On Wednesday, in an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of UN peacekeeping, Hina Rabbani Khar, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in Pakistan, expressed her country's pride in its historical affiliation and positive impact on the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping missions.

In the event, Khar paid tribute to the efforts and sacrifices made by UN peacekeepers in promoting the collective objective of global peace.

Furthermore, the minister also reiterated Pakistan’s dedication to the reinforcement of the UN peacekeeping and peace-building framework.

"Today we are celebrating the more than 80,000 brave peacekeepers - women and men - who are carrying out the extremely important task of creating peace around the world," said Knut Ostby, Resident Representative in Pakistan of the United Nations Development Program, who spoke on behalf of the United Nations.

“Pakistan is proud of its long-standing association and contribution to @UNpeacekeeping,” said @HinaRKhar, Minister of State @ForeignOfficePk. She paid tribute to the services and sacrifices rendered by UN peacekeepers and reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to peacekeeping. pic.twitter.com/3pVv2Etb0P — United Nations Pakistan (@UNinPak) May 31, 2023

According to the ministry, Pakistan holds the position of being one of the foremost troop-contributing nations to UN peacekeeping, presently stationing approximately 4,334 personnel of military and police origin across nine global locations.

The event aimed to pay tribute to the substantial contributions made by over 200,000 Pakistani personnel in 46 United Nations (UN) Missions since 1960.

According to the ministry, the contributions include the sacrifices made by 171 individuals who lost their lives.