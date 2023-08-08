Pakistan: Dissolution of Federal Government on August 9

The country's Constitution, establishes that should the National Assembly be dissolved before the scheduled date, general elections will be held within 90 days under the supervision of the interim government.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said Tuesday that the country's federal government will be dissolved on August 9, after which a caretaker government will be in place until the next general election.

Sharif made the announcement during a farewell visit to the country's army headquarters in Rawalpindi, a city neighboring the capital Islamabad. The Prime minister met with relatives of soldiers killed or injured during terrorist incidents in the country.

The resignation of the government will take place as a result of the dissolution of the National Assembly or lower house of Parliament, which directly elects the federal government. According to the prime minister, the National Assembly will be dissolved on August 9, three days before the conclusion of its five-year term on August 12.

Sharif said he will send a recommendation to the country's president on Wednesday for the dissolution of the assembly and, if the president does not approve it, the assembly will be automatically dissolved 48 hours later.

The prime minister and opposition leader Raja Riaz Ahmad will hold a meeting Wednesday morning to decide on the name of an interim prime minister, who will choose his cabinet for a three-month term or until the formation of the next elected government.

According to the law, elections must be held 60 days after the dissolution of Parliament, whose term of office ends next August 12. However, the country's Constitution, establishes that should the National Assembly be dissolved before the scheduled date, general elections will be held within 90 days under the supervision of the interim government.