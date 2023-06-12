Cyclone Biparjoy Close to Pakistan Coast, Evacuation Initiated

On Monday, according to authorities, Sindh, the southern Pakistan province, began evacuation methods of its coastal area to avoid human and livestock losses following cyclone Biparjoy.

According to official statements, the cyclone in the Arabian Sea moves north and will possibly harm the coastal regions of southern Pakistan, including the most important provincial city Karachi, Badin and Thatta, said Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister of Sindh.

Shah commented that the radically severe cyclonic storm is less than 600 km south of Karachi and could bring a high wavelength, and added that the coastal areas of the nation have already begun to feel the effect of strong winds and dust storms.

Official statements reveal that, as preventive measures in Karachi, the authorities have ordered to remove billboards, vacate real estate with weak constructions and take proper measures against weak glass panels.

Pakistan Army has been deployed to assist civil administration in evacuation of vulnerable population from coastal belts due to the threat of flooding and severe winds caused by Cyclone Biparjoy.

The authorities feared that heavy rains would also follow the cyclone and could damage the coastal belt adjacent, causing floods.

Furthermore, fishermen were prohibited from navigating in the open ocean, and the path of the view of the ocean in Karachi was also blocked for traffic to avoid people heading out into the ocean.

On Monday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department issued its 13th alert, stating that the cyclone's maximum sustained surface winds are 160-180 km per hour, adding "favorable environmental conditions are supporting the system to maintain its intensity, and it might have wave height of 35–40 feet."