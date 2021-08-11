PAHO Updates COVID-19 Vaccines Program Amid Delta Spread

“This new initiative will make available tens of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses beyond the 20 percent that COVAX offers, and it will complement bilateral deals and other existing avenues for countries to access vaccines,” the official said, referring to PAHO's Revolving fund.

The Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO) Director Carissa Etienne reported that the organization is preparing to increase COVID-19 vaccines availability as it is receiving several requests.

“This new initiative will make available tens of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses beyond the 20 percent that COVAX offers, and it will complement bilateral deals and other existing avenues for countries to access vaccines,” the official said, referring to PAHO´s Revolving fund.

The organization warned that the Delta variant is spreading fast across the region, seeing over 1.3 million cases and 19,000 related deaths alone last week. In particular, deaths are increasing in all Central American countries as some Caribbean countries such as Haiti fall short of vaccination targets.

Moreover, the official called for solidarity with Cuba as the island battles its worse outbreak since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I think we will be able to mobilize solidarity and the support for Cuba, also from the humanitarian side," Ettiene said.