PAHO Warns Of an Epidemiological Divide In Latam

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) warned on Wednesday that the new COVID-19 variants are spreading fast in the region.

"So far, 47 countries and territories in the Americas have detected at least one variant of concern, and 11 have reported all four of them: alpha, beta, gamma, and delta," PAHO´s director Carissa Etienne said.

According to the official, the Covid-19 Genomic Surveillance regional network plays a fundamental role in tracking these variants. "The network has been instrumental in monitoring the virus's spread within border regions and among travelers, who are often the first to introduce variants into a country," the official said.

PAHO reported that thus far only 15 percent of Latin America and the Caribbean population has been fully vaccinated ad the "lack of vaccine access is creating an epidemiological divide."