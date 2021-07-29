Over 250,000 Pregnant Women Died From COVID-19 - PAHO Warns

The data collected from 30 countries showed an increasing trend in the last two months. Brazil remains the country where pregnant women have more probability of dying from COVID-19 as its fatality rate in this group amounts to 7.22 percent.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) warned that over 258,000 pregnant women are infected with COVID-19, and at least 2375 lost their lives to the pandemic.

"Vaccination campaigns targeting pregnant women, along with social distancing measures, hand-washing, and mask-wearing are expected to help reduce mortality and severity," PAHO´s Incident Manager Sylvain Aldighieri said.

In a recent survey of health services in the region, 97% of participating countries and territories reported disrupted health services while 45% reported disruptions in at least half of their health services

According to authorities, COVID-19 vaccines are generally safe for pregnant women, and the vaccination of these groups has already started in some countries such as Cuba.