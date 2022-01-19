PAHO Reports 7.2 Million New COVID-19 Cases in the Americas

PAHO's Dr. Carissa Etienne has pointed out the alarming situation regarding the increase of cases that some countries in the region have been facing in the last few weeks.,

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Director, Carissa F. Etienne, reported 7.2 million new COVID-19 cases in the Americas on Wednesday.

The increase in hospitalizations and cases in countries of the region such as the United States, Canada, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Argentina in South America has led to a high number of people infected in the last few weeks. Colombia, Peru, Brazil, and Bolivia have also faced a spike in infections.

Dr. Etienne said that it is required to do anything in our hands to slow the spread of COVID. She pointed out some of the current tools we can count on: vaccines, social distancing, wearing masks, avoiding crowded places and testing.

Etienne called attention to the importance of the rapid antigen tests; since this is a good way to access a greater amount of people, it is ready in just minutes and can also be deployed to primary health centers.

PAHO recommends prioritizing rapid antigen tests for symptoms of Covid-19 https://t.co/eQBj19k8QA — Trends Wide (@TrendsWide) January 19, 2022

She also encouraged countries to advise people who have been infected with COVID-19 to quarantine and follow the measures given by health organizations. She expressed that the lack of tests issued is not going to be solved immediately; instead, it will continue due to the increase of cases in the region.

Vaccines are still the best way to keep the spread of the virus under control. Dr. Etienne drew attention to the fact that now the percentage of fully vaccinated people surpasses 60% in Latin America and the Caribbean. However, the gap between rich and developing countries is an issue that remains ongoing.