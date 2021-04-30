PAHO: Americas Represent One in Four COVID-19 Deaths Globally

PAHO advises governments to apply tighter lockdowns to control the spread of the disease.

The Americas accounts for a considerable proportion of death tolls worldwide as one in four fatalities reported on the planet last week occurred in the region, the Pan American Health Organization said.

"One in four Covid deaths reported worldwide last week took place right here, in the Americas. Nearly every country in Central America is reporting a rise in infections," PAHO's director Carissa Etienne warned.

In addition, the authorities said that Canada's infection rate for the first time is bigger than the US as new variants spread amid slow vaccination rollouts. PAHO advised the governments to apply tighter lockdowns to control the spread of the disease.

"We urge countries with extra doses to consider donating a significant portion of these to the Americas, where these life-saving doses are desperately needed and will be promptly used," the official said.