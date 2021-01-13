PAHO: Latam Reports Highest Contagion Figures Since March

"Virtually every country in the Americas is seeing an acceleration in the virus’s spread," the organization warned in a statement.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) revealed on Wednesday that the region is facing the highest contagion rate since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, as 2.5 million cases were reported last week alone.

"Virtually every country in the Americas is seeing an acceleration in the virus’s spread," the organization warned in a statement. This, as the new COVID-19 mutation, has been identified in six countries thus far.

According to PAHO, since March, there have been reported 39 million cases with an overall death toll of 925.000 people. Nonetheless, the organization emphasizes that strict control measures have to be enforced. Otherwise, "2021 could well be far worse than in 2020."

As the World Health Organization has urged countries not to purchase the COVID-19 vaccines outside of the COVAX facility, the PAHO remarks that it has to "ensure not just that doses are produced quickly, but that they’re equitably delivered and swiftly across every country – regardless of income."