Chileans Get Ready to Close Campaigns Before the Referendum

Lawmaker Cariola urged citizens to go to the polls on Sunday, emphasizing that the new constitutional text opens up the possibility of changing the Chileans' lives.

Both supporters and opponents of the new Chilean constitution must end their proselytizing acts on Thursday night to give people a chance to think before voting on Sunday.

Throughout the day, the "I Approve" supporters will continue to dialogue with citizens "door to door" and hold rallies throughout the country. They will carry out a massive campaign closing ceremony at 6:30 p.m. local time in Alameda, an iconic site located in downtown Santiago.

A little later, at 7:30 p.m., the "I Reject" supporters will carry out a campaign closure at the Pablo Neruda amphitheater, where they hope to gather center and right-wing groups that want to keep the Constitution drafted by the Augusto Pinochet's dictatorship (1973-1990).

Lawmaker Karol Cariola, who is also a spokesperson for the "I Approve" command, urged citizens to go to the polls on Sunday, emphasizing that the new constitutional text guarantees fundamental rights and opens up the possibility of changing their lives.

#AprobarEsHumano eternal love and gratefulness for @MarkRuffalo ‘s kind words and gesture towards our nation! The world is looking at ���� throughout this crucial process. Change is now!!!!!! #AprueboNuevaConstitucion #apruebo ��️ pic.twitter.com/MBMR04iefR — Arlette Vega �� �� ���� �� ��️ (@ItadeChile) August 31, 2022

The new constitution protects natural resources such as rivers and water sources, she said, making a tacit mention of a deeply felt environmental-related demand in a country where large mining companies monopolize water.

While in Pinochet's constitution women "are not even mentioned, the new one recognizes our rights and opportunities," Carola said and recalled that the new text was built seeking to establish a "parity" society in which men and women are treated as equals.

On Wednesday night, former President Michelle Bachelet appeared on television broadcasting a message of support for the new constitution. In a scene that recreates a breakfast among women, she recalled that the new text contains 35 articles in favor of gender equity, among which is one that seeks to eliminate wage differences.