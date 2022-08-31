Chile: Scenarios After Approval or Rejection in the Referendum

Just days before the referendum on a new Constitution in Chile, scenarios open up if the new Carta Magna is approved or rejected.

President Gabriel Boric has said that he will "play for a Chile that unites for a new Constitution, whether the "Approval" or the "Rejection" wins. In addition, he said he agreed to promote a new constituent process if the text is rejected or to reform some articles if it is approved.

Whether it wins approval or rejection, the government will have to face changes and plans that, due to their magnitude, could jeopardize the execution of its program. In addition, the Chilean administration must try to reunite society. The transitional rules must be applied to implement the new Charter if it wins approval. This entails political negotiations and reforms in a Congress, which, at the same time, must approve the projects promised by President Gabriel Boric.

It is estimated that if the rejection wins, there will be a consensus to make another constituent process. The disinformation in social networks fuels the fire of uncertainty and the numbers that put the "Rejection" winning in the referendum. Should the referendum be rejected, Chileans will have to decide whether to opt for a new Magna Carta or keep in force the one imposed by the past Augusto Pinochet's military dictatorship from (1973-1990).

[VIDEO] Ministra Vallejo anuncia la finalización de la campaña “Chile Vota Informado”.

Este domingo 4 de septiembre se realizará el Plebiscito Constitucional.https://t.co/RGejl6cKRc pic.twitter.com/HuoVumPdzi — Chicureo Hoy (@chicureohoy) August 31, 2022

Minister Vallejo announces the end of the "Chile Vota Informed" campaign.

This Sunday, September 4, the Constitutional Plebiscite will be held.

According to some academics, the advance of the "rejection" of the new constitutional text is fundamentally due to "problems in certain contents" regarding the organization of the State, and not so much because of the catalog of rights it establishes "in which there is agreement that there is a leap forward."

Among the most resisted norms are those related to the rights of native peoples, which are not mentioned in the current Constitution, and those concerning the creation of national health, education, and pension systems. Other issues generating great controversy among some are establishing a Council of Justice instead of the Judiciary, with a unique indigenous justice system and the right to abortion.

The new Constitution seeks to modify the current reduced State, which prioritizes private investment, for a welfare State, with a broader range of fundamental rights.

President Boric has considered the possibility of convening a new Constitutional Convention and calling the people again to endorse this project. Maintaining the current Magna Carta is not an option for President Boric.