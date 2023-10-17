Fifteen Journalists Have Died in Gaza and Israel in 10 Days

"Journalists should not be targets of attacks by conflicting parties," said the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Fifteen journalists, eleven of them Palestinians, have died in the battles that have raged for the past ten days in Israel and Gaza, according to a report by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

The CPJ also has information about three missing or detained journalists, two of them Palestinians and one Israeli, and eight more who have been injured. This data was collected from Palestinian, Israeli, and third-party media sources that reported on their circumstances.

The committee hasn't been able to confirm whether all those on the list died or disappeared while performing their duties and continues to investigate the circumstances of their deaths in a list that remains open due to the ongoing war on the ground.

The day with the highest number of journalist casualties was October 7, when Hamas launched a military operation against Israel. On that day, three Israeli reporters were killed by Hamas gunfire, and three Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire.

Ibrahim Dahman, a CNN journalist in #Gaza, gives a first-hand account of what life is like right now in the territory under immense Israeli bombardment. pic.twitter.com/EtrMnxJuSc — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) October 17, 2023

In the following days, there was a steady stream of deceased journalists, all Palestinians except for one Lebanese journalist. Most of them worked for Arabic channels, except for Issam Abdallah, a Reuters videographer who was killed on the Lebanese border by an object originating from Israeli territory. This attack also left two journalists injured, one from the AFP and the other from Al Jazeera.

"Journalists are civilians doing important work in times of crisis and should not be targets of attacks by conflicting parties. Journalists in the area are making great sacrifices to cover this heartbreaking conflict," said Sherif Mansour, the CPJ coordinator in the Arab region.

Regarding the missing reporters, the CPJ said that two are detained: Israeli photographer Roee Idan, taken as a hostage along with his 3-year-old daughter by Hamas, according to his family, and Palestinian photographer Nidal al-Walidi, detained by the Israeli Army, while a third Palestinian photographer remains unaccounted for.

Reuters demanded that Israel conducts a prompt, thorough, and transparent investigation, according to Alessandra Galloni, the editor-in-chief of this international news agency.