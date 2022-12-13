Over 40,000 Rail Workers Go on Strike in the United Kingdom

RMT Secretary Lynch explained that the Conservative government is "deliberately obstructing" the agreement between the workers and Network Rail.

On Tuesday, the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) called over 40,000 workers for a four-day strike that will paralyze the United Kingdom until Saturday.

The massive strike occurs after the failure of negotiations with the railway company Network Rail, which did not want to carry out a 7 percent increase in wages as requested by workers in a country whose inflation has already exceeded 11 percent.

RMT Secretary Mick Lynch explained that the Conservative government's latest wage increase offer is "totally unacceptable" to workers because it is "well below" the inflation.

He also denounced that the British government is "deliberately obstructing" the agreement between the workers and the company.

We were out early on this chilly morning to show our support for the striking RMT workers. ❄️



Heartening to see so much support for the RMT workers as they continue their campaign for decent pay increases and good working conditions. ��



Solidarity with the @RMTunion ✊ pic.twitter.com/fdsLACG5hX — ACORN Brighton: Community Union (@ACORN_Brighton) December 13, 2022

"There is an opportunity to find solutions, but I fear the government is preventing that from happening. They are deliberately obstructing that deal," Lynch said.

"The government wants the strikes to continue because they need what we call a cuckoo, someone to distract from the problems and from their own incompetence," he added, recalling that social discontent with conservative policies has increased strikes over the last year.

The latest protests have been led by health workers, doctors, ambulance drivers, postal workers, teachers. This week, nurses, highway maintenance workers and baggage handlers at London's Heathrow airport will also go on strike.

