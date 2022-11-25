US Holds England to Goalless Draw in World Cup Stalemate

England missed a chance to secure a place in the FIFA World Cup last 16 on Friday while the United States' hopes of advancing beyond the group stage were on a knife edge after the teams drew 0-0 in their Group B match on Friday.

England had a greater share of possession but managed just three shots on target, while the United States had only one as both sides lacked a cutting edge in attack.

The result at Al-Bayt stadium in Al-Khor keeps England top of the group, a point ahead of Iran and two points ahead of third-placed the United States, with each team having one group game remaining.

