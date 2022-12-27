Over 220 Palestinians Killed by the Israeli Regime in 2022

This year, the number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli regime has reached more than 220, according to the Palestinian Prime Minister.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh denounced the practices of Israeli forces in occupied Palestine from the city of Ramallah during the weekly session of the Council of Ministers.

Speaking at the beginning of the session, Shtayyeh said that Israeli security forces killed more than 220 Palestinians, injured 9 000, and imprisoned 6 500 others throughout Palestine.

Adding to the killing of the Palestinian people is the destruction of their homes. The Prime Minister said that 832 buildings were demolished by the regime, while pointing to the 13 000 olive trees that were uprooted.

Shtayyeh also referred to the upcoming Israeli government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu, with concerns about the challenges posed to the Palestinian territory by growing Israeli extremism and racism.

El Primer Ministro Mohammad Shtayyeh espera que el próximo año sea testigo de un gran avance en la crisis financierahttps://t.co/WpvyXprTpX #Palestina #Economía pic.twitter.com/Pyai95KRPx — @embpalestina (@embpalestina) December 27, 2022

Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh expects next year to see a breakthrough in the financial crisis.

In this regard, the Prime Minister said, "the threats of the next Israeli government will not frighten us." Shtayyeh added that the Palestinians had proven courage and equanimity in the face of criminal Israeli aggression.



The Palestinian people "will confront any usurpation of our right to land and homeland, and will protect our national liberation project with their sacrifices," Shtayyeh said.

Describing this scenario as a political battle, Shtayyeh said that the cause of the Palestinian people has the support of the world.