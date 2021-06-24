Over 15 EU Leaders Defend Equal Rights in Open Letter

"Respect and tolerance are at the core of the European project," the head of states recalled. Signatories such as Spain´s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and France's Emmanuel Macron head the list.

Leaders of 17 European Union leaders signed on Thursday a letter to defend the LGTBQI+ movement amid a law adopted in Hungary to ban LGTBQI+ education in schools.

"We must continue to fight against discrimination towards the LGBTI community, reaffirming our defense of their fundamental rights," the leaders remarked, although the letter does not explicitly mentions the law in Hungary.

Stunning news is *not* that 16 EU countries signed letter supporting equal rights & denouncing discrimination based on sexual orientation but rather that 11 EU nations haven’t signed. In Europe. In 2021. It isn’t complicated: all people, created equal. https://t.co/y3FThmFNuc — David M. Herszenhorn (@herszenhorn) June 24, 2021

However, 11 out of the 27 country block have not subscribed to the open letter, which signals the controversy that the matters of equal rights and sexual discrimination spark in Europe.