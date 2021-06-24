    • Live
Over 15 EU Leaders Defend Equal Rights in Open Letter

Published 24 June 2021
"Respect and tolerance are at the core of the European project," the head of states recalled. Signatories such as Spain´s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and France's Emmanuel Macron head the list. 

Leaders of 17 European Union leaders signed on Thursday a letter to defend the LGTBQI+ movement amid a law adopted in Hungary to ban LGTBQI+ education in schools.

"We must continue to fight against discrimination towards the LGBTI community, reaffirming our defense of their fundamental rights," the leaders remarked, although the letter does not explicitly mentions the law in Hungary.

"Respect and tolerance are at the core of the European project," the head of states recalled. Signatories such as Spain´s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and France´s Emmanuel Macron head the list.

However, 11 out of the 27 country block have not subscribed to the open letter, which signals the controversy that the matters of equal rights and sexual discrimination spark in Europe.

