India's COVID-19 Infections Falling, Variant Reaches Europe

Although the experts warn that it is still too early to consider the situation an improvement, the latest reports indicate the country might be approaching flattening the curve.
However, hospitals are still overwhelmed, and active cases amount to 3.6 million. Scientists have not determined whether the rapid spread of the infections is directly linked to the new variant discovered in the country, but it has already reached Europe. On Monday, U.K. newspapers criticized the government's decision to allow the entry to 22,000 passengers from India despite concerns of the variant.