India's COVID-19 Infections Falling, Variant Reaches Europe

COVID-19 pandemic infections start to decline in India despite the third wave that has caused thousands of fatalities, the authorities reported on Monday.

For the first time in recent weeks, cases dipped below 300,000, particularly in Mumbai and New Delhi. Last week the infection rate dropped by almost 70 percent in Mumbai, home to 22 million people.

Let this sink in—Mumbai ����’s newest mega field hospital that has a capacity of more than 2,000 beds with state-of-the-art medical facilities with oxygen and ventilators… is immediately already almost completely full. #COVID19 #CovidIndia https://t.co/cnSITw5CZj pic.twitter.com/ChlNu9JFrm — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) May 11, 2021

Although the experts warn that it is still too early to consider the situation an improvement, the latest reports indicate the country might be approaching flattening the curve.

However, hospitals are still overwhelmed, and active cases amount to 3.6 million. Scientists have not determined whether the rapid spread of the infections is directly linked to the new variant discovered in the country, but it has already reached Europe. On Monday, U.K. newspapers criticized the government's decision to allow the entry to 22,000 passengers from India despite concerns of the variant.