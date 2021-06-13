Over 13M Chileans Vote for Governor Posts in 13 Regions

The governor's subnational elections runoff takes place On Sunday after governors posts were elected only in three out of 16 regions in the country.

Chile's Electoral Service (SERVEL) President Andres Tagle reported that 98.5 percent of 41,799 polling stations were set up Saturday morning for the election of governors' posts in 13 regions.

SERVEL indicated that more than 13,000,000 people are eligible to cast the ballots and people with disabilities can request an assisted vote.

On Sunday, there is "a legal and non-waivable" holiday, which means that malls, shopping centers, and pharmacies are closed.

Servel enabled also over 1,900 free public transportation services throughout the regions where governors' election runoff will be held.

So Chile, Colombia and Brazil all have upcoming elections where an at least left of center candidate seems to be in the lead. Any other places where this is the case? https://t.co/zlRoPaY7E5 — ian (@socialistian) June 10, 2021

On May 15 and 16, the subnational elections' first round took place to decide councilors, governors, and Constituent Convention's representatives. Aysen, Magallanes, and Valparaiso were the only regions out of 16 where governor candidates reached 40 percent of the votes needed to secure the post.

The Metropolitan Region Governor's office is the most contested post as it includes Santiago. The Christian Democrat Party (PDC) representative Claudio Orrego and Comunes member Karina Oliva are competing for this post.

The subnational elections come just one month ahead of the presidential primaries to be held on July 18.