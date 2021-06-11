Chile's Metropolitan Region To Enter Into Quarantine Again

The measure responds to the high level of intensive care units' bed occupancy in a region where 8 million people live.

Chile's Health Ministry informed that the Metropolitan region would enter quarantine as of Saturday due to a rise in COVID-19 contagions and deaths.

Health Undersecretary Paula Daza indicated that the measure responded to the high level of intensive care units' bed occupancy in the region, where 8 million Chileans live.

Besides the Metropolitan Region, seven municipalities located in the Valparaiso, O'Higgins, Maule, and Los Lagos regions will also move back into movement restrictions.

As of Thursday, health authorities had reported 1,4 53,478 COVID-19 cases and 30,339 related deaths. Currently, there are 45,774 active cases.

Chile, TúInfluyes poll:



Favorite coalition



Chile Vamos (liberal to conservative): 13% (+2)

Lista del Pueblo (left): 12% (new)

Chile Digno (left/green): 9% (+1)

Frente Amplio (left): 9% (+1)

...



None: 38% (-17)



(+/- 25-28 Feb '21)



Fieldwork: 28-31 May '21

Sample size: 1,365 pic.twitter.com/7xLGkaG3Cd — America Elects (@AmericaElige) June 4, 2021

This Andean nation has already vaccinated 57.8 percent of its population, while 75 percent of Chileans have at least the first dose. On Jun. 21, the immunization campaign will reach young people between the ages of 12 and 17.

Despite the movement restrictions and the COVID-19 situation, Daza confirmed the holding of subnational elections' second runoff on Sunday.

On this occasion, Chileans are called to elect governors in 13 regions where no candidate reached 40 percent of the necessary votes to be declared the winner.