Over 1000 People Are Sentenced for Riots in France

On Wednesday, Justice Minister Éric Dupond-Moretti reported that the French authorities handed down 1,278 sentences for the riots that occurred in late June and early July.

Approximately 95 percent of those sentences were convictions, that is, 1,056 people were sentenced to prison. Among them are 742 citizens who must serve mandatory jail terms with an average duration of 8.2 months.

"It was extremely important that there be a firm and systematic response. It was imperative that we restore republican order," Dupond-Moretti said.

The authorities also imposed sentences for using social networks to organize riots because they wanted to "remember that Snapchat is not a hiding place."

�� La France Insoumise refuse de participer à la minute d'applaudissements voulue par @vpecresse en hommage aux forces de sécurité qui ont tenu bon face aux émeutes et aux élus victimes de violences sordides comme @VincentJeanbrun et @sve83. La République, c'est nous ! #DirectIDF pic.twitter.com/DJRRjAba68 — Jean-François Vigier (@jfvigier) July 12, 2023

The tweet reads, "The Unsubmissive France refuses to participate in the minute of applause requested by Valerie Pecresse in tribute to the security forces that stood firm in the face of the riots and to the victims of the sordid violence such as Vincent Jeanbrun and Stephanie Von Euw. The Republic is us!"

On June 27, a French Police officer murdered a 17-year-old teenager who was driving a car without a permit in the city of Nanterre. This event unleashed a wave of strong protests and riots throughout the country.

From that day to July 5, over 2,500 buildings were set on fire or damaged, hundreds of businesses were looted, and some 12,000 vehicles were vandalized. According to the Interior Minister, security forces detained 4,000 people, a third of whom were minors.

So far, 742 people have been firmly sentenced to prison and 600 citizens are already incarcerated.